Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

222 W Amberway Ln

222 West Amberway Lane · No Longer Available
Location

222 West Amberway Lane, Garland, TX 75040
Coomer Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e2d67fa01c ----
Brick 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 living and 2 dining areas in established neighborhood. Home features new paint and carpet and is located in North Garland with easy access to George Bush Tollway. As this home won\'t last long, be sure to put it at the top of your list! Make sure to check out the large living areas and the covered patio that leads to the backyard. The master bedroom is a large sized room and the master bath has 2 walk-in closets. Includes fridge, washer and dryer connections. Don\'t miss out. $20 Monthly HVAC Filter Program Required.

2 Car Garage
Built In Oven
Ceiling Fan
Central Heat & Air
Disposal
Full Size Washer/Dryer Connections
Pets Allowed
Walk In Closets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 W Amberway Ln have any available units?
222 W Amberway Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 222 W Amberway Ln have?
Some of 222 W Amberway Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 W Amberway Ln currently offering any rent specials?
222 W Amberway Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 W Amberway Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 222 W Amberway Ln is pet friendly.
Does 222 W Amberway Ln offer parking?
Yes, 222 W Amberway Ln offers parking.
Does 222 W Amberway Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 W Amberway Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 W Amberway Ln have a pool?
No, 222 W Amberway Ln does not have a pool.
Does 222 W Amberway Ln have accessible units?
No, 222 W Amberway Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 222 W Amberway Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 W Amberway Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

