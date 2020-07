Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous one story Garland home offers 4 nice sized bedrooms, 2 wonderful updated bathrooms along with beautiful granite kitchen counter, 5 gas burners stove top, built in microwave, and bright white cabinets with built in shelves. Nice hardwood flooring in the 2 spacious living areas and 3 secondary bedrooms. New carpet flooring in the master bedroom. Washer and Dryer are set up, ready to move in!!!