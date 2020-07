Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated house in Garland near Duck Creek Park. Freshly cleaned, painted and repaired. Two bedrooms, a bedroom-size room without a closet and a smaller study. Ceramic tile in living room and kitchen. Large back yard with outside storage. There is a a working fridge, washer and dryer in place, but owner will not repair. Also will not repair garage window unit.