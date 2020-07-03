205 Valencia Drive

Amenities

This 4 bedroom, two bath with the garage taken in as additional living space is so well done, you will be amazed. This is a very unique home with mostly all hard flooring throughout. The flooring consists of hardwoods, tile and carpet. The only carpeted room is the garage that was taken in as a room. The rest of the home is all hard surfaces. Well designed and maintained. The back yard has decking for all your outside entertaining and relaxing. The appliances, including a refrigerator and are all black on black and there are widow coverings throughout.