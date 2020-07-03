All apartments in Garland
205 Valencia Drive

205 Valencia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

205 Valencia Drive, Garland, TX 75041
Ridgewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
carpet
oven
refrigerator
This 4 bedroom, two bath with the garage taken in as additional living space is so well done, you will be amazed. This is a very unique home with mostly all hard flooring throughout. The flooring consists of hardwoods, tile and carpet. The only carpeted room is the garage that was taken in as a room. The rest of the home is all hard surfaces. Well designed and maintained. The back yard has decking for all your outside entertaining and relaxing. The appliances, including a refrigerator and are all black on black and there are widow coverings throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Valencia Drive have any available units?
205 Valencia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 205 Valencia Drive have?
Some of 205 Valencia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Valencia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
205 Valencia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Valencia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 205 Valencia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 205 Valencia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 205 Valencia Drive offers parking.
Does 205 Valencia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 Valencia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Valencia Drive have a pool?
No, 205 Valencia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 205 Valencia Drive have accessible units?
No, 205 Valencia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Valencia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 Valencia Drive has units with dishwashers.

