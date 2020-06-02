All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 2030 Country Oaks Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
2030 Country Oaks Drive
Last updated September 5 2019 at 2:40 PM

2030 Country Oaks Drive

2030 Country Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2030 Country Oaks Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Valley Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand new refrigerator, washer-dryer included!! Cozy house with beautiful sunrises. Backyard gate access to Rowlett Creek Preserve that offers biking and hiking trails. GISD school choice and minutes away from natatorium that is scheduled to open in the fall of 2020. Most recent updates include carpet, paint, scratch-water resistant laminate flooring, chain link fence, concrete stamped patio, energy efficient double pane windows, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, bathroom fixtures. Kitchen updates include corian counters and Samsung stainless steel appliances. Convenient commute to major highways -- George Bush, I30, and I75. Minutes to Firewheel Town Center, Golf Park, and University of Texas at Dallas (UTD).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2030 Country Oaks Drive have any available units?
2030 Country Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2030 Country Oaks Drive have?
Some of 2030 Country Oaks Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2030 Country Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2030 Country Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2030 Country Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2030 Country Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2030 Country Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2030 Country Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 2030 Country Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2030 Country Oaks Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2030 Country Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 2030 Country Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2030 Country Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 2030 Country Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2030 Country Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2030 Country Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montclair Estates
801 La Prada Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Landmark at Spring Creek Apartment Homes
1802 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Center
250 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Domain at the One Forty
4201 Bunker Hill Road
Garland, TX 75048
Broadway
5118 Broadway Blvd
Garland, TX 75043
Embree Hill
4901 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
Amberly Village
2735 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District