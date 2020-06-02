2030 Country Oaks Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Brand new refrigerator, washer-dryer included!! Cozy house with beautiful sunrises. Backyard gate access to Rowlett Creek Preserve that offers biking and hiking trails. GISD school choice and minutes away from natatorium that is scheduled to open in the fall of 2020. Most recent updates include carpet, paint, scratch-water resistant laminate flooring, chain link fence, concrete stamped patio, energy efficient double pane windows, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, bathroom fixtures. Kitchen updates include corian counters and Samsung stainless steel appliances. Convenient commute to major highways -- George Bush, I30, and I75. Minutes to Firewheel Town Center, Golf Park, and University of Texas at Dallas (UTD).