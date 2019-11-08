All apartments in Garland
1934 Meridian Way
Last updated September 13 2019 at 7:32 AM

1934 Meridian Way

1934 Meridian Way · No Longer Available
Location

1934 Meridian Way, Garland, TX 75040
Northlake

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 4 bed, 1.5 bath home in Garland includes ceiling fans, laminate and ceramic flooring, W/D connections, appliances, central heat/air, a fenced backyard and a two-car garage. [TT-B]
The home is in a great location, near Bradfield Park and Pool, Rowlett Creek, Lake Ray Hubbard, Northlake Elementary School, Family Dollar, Country Club Bingo, and Firewheel Town Center! It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

We partner with Citizen Home Solutions to provide our tenants with affordable utility rates. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured movers to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1934 Meridian Way have any available units?
1934 Meridian Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1934 Meridian Way have?
Some of 1934 Meridian Way's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1934 Meridian Way currently offering any rent specials?
1934 Meridian Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1934 Meridian Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1934 Meridian Way is pet friendly.
Does 1934 Meridian Way offer parking?
Yes, 1934 Meridian Way offers parking.
Does 1934 Meridian Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1934 Meridian Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1934 Meridian Way have a pool?
Yes, 1934 Meridian Way has a pool.
Does 1934 Meridian Way have accessible units?
No, 1934 Meridian Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1934 Meridian Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1934 Meridian Way has units with dishwashers.

