Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

1918 Timber Oaks Drive

1918 Timber Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1918 Timber Oaks Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Mill Creek Crossing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Newly built townhouse in 2017. Enjoy soaring ceilings in this 4 bedroom, 3 bath townhouse with a study and 2 living areas. Eat in kitchen with island. Stainless steel appliances: dishwasher, disposal, built in microwave, electric oven range. Ample storage space and walk in closets throughout, utility room has full size washer dryer connections. Back entry attached 2 car garage. Pets accepted upon approval through third party pet screening, monthly pet rent to be determined. Close to schools, DART, shopping, restaurants and highways. Centrally located.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

