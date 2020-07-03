1918 Timber Oaks Drive

Amenities

Newly built townhouse in 2017. Enjoy soaring ceilings in this 4 bedroom, 3 bath townhouse with a study and 2 living areas. Eat in kitchen with island. Stainless steel appliances: dishwasher, disposal, built in microwave, electric oven range. Ample storage space and walk in closets throughout, utility room has full size washer dryer connections. Back entry attached 2 car garage. Pets accepted upon approval through third party pet screening, monthly pet rent to be determined. Close to schools, DART, shopping, restaurants and highways. Centrally located.