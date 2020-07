Amenities

granite counters dishwasher stainless steel microwave oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven stainless steel Property Amenities

New 4 bedroom house with walking distance to the lake. You will enjoy this beautiful 1 story home with open floor plan, granite counter top, stainless steel appliances, separated dining area, everything is new in this home. Enjoy lake view and walk to lake in summer. Convenience to I30 , 635 and George Bush

Turnpike and shopping center