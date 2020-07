Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious townhome with open and modern floorplan. Vaulted ceilings, elegant fireplace, built in bar, rod iron staircase, neutral colors and lots of closet space throughout home. Master is down and upstairs open loft area and large closet can be used as office space. In process of remodel with new drop in range, flooring, granite countertop and sink. laundry room downstairs. Great schools and new International Charter schools. Close to Richardson, Plano & Firewheel Mall areas.