Last updated April 2 2020 at 1:21 AM

1775 West Campbell Road

1775 West Campbell Road · No Longer Available
Location

1775 West Campbell Road, Garland, TX 75044

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
courtyard
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
This amazing three story town home has a two car garage, three bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, and private access from a courtyard.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1775 West Campbell Road have any available units?
1775 West Campbell Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 1775 West Campbell Road currently offering any rent specials?
1775 West Campbell Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1775 West Campbell Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1775 West Campbell Road is pet friendly.
Does 1775 West Campbell Road offer parking?
Yes, 1775 West Campbell Road offers parking.
Does 1775 West Campbell Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1775 West Campbell Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1775 West Campbell Road have a pool?
No, 1775 West Campbell Road does not have a pool.
Does 1775 West Campbell Road have accessible units?
No, 1775 West Campbell Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1775 West Campbell Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1775 West Campbell Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1775 West Campbell Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1775 West Campbell Road does not have units with air conditioning.

