1702 Merrimac

1702 Merrimac Trl · No Longer Available
Location

1702 Merrimac Trl, Garland, TX 75043
Club Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous Remodeled Home in Garland! - WOW!! Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 full bath home with updates galore! Great floor plan features brand new wood-look floors, NEW PAINT, BRAND NEW CARPET, granite countertops throughout, and decorative lighting fixtures! Spacious Kitchen with brand new cabinets, granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, and new stainless steel appliances! STUNNING master bath with new tile, granite, dual vanities, garden tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet! HUGE backyard with covered patio great for entertaining! Storage shed in backyard! MUST SEE!

(RLNE5176947)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1702 Merrimac have any available units?
1702 Merrimac doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1702 Merrimac have?
Some of 1702 Merrimac's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1702 Merrimac currently offering any rent specials?
1702 Merrimac is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1702 Merrimac pet-friendly?
No, 1702 Merrimac is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 1702 Merrimac offer parking?
No, 1702 Merrimac does not offer parking.
Does 1702 Merrimac have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1702 Merrimac does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1702 Merrimac have a pool?
No, 1702 Merrimac does not have a pool.
Does 1702 Merrimac have accessible units?
No, 1702 Merrimac does not have accessible units.
Does 1702 Merrimac have units with dishwashers?
No, 1702 Merrimac does not have units with dishwashers.

