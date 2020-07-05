1702 Merrimac

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Gorgeous Remodeled Home in Garland! - WOW!! Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 full bath home with updates galore! Great floor plan features brand new wood-look floors, NEW PAINT, BRAND NEW CARPET, granite countertops throughout, and decorative lighting fixtures! Spacious Kitchen with brand new cabinets, granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, and new stainless steel appliances! STUNNING master bath with new tile, granite, dual vanities, garden tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet! HUGE backyard with covered patio great for entertaining! Storage shed in backyard! MUST SEE!



(RLNE5176947)