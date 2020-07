Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry garage cats allowed dogs allowed

Property Description: This adorable home has been updated, painted and is looking good! New tile in dining and living areas and new carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen has plenty of granite counter and cabinet space with large pantry. Breakfast nook, formal dining area, large living area and large laundry room. Fenced yard in back. 2 car garage!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.