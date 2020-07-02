All apartments in Garland
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

149 E Marguerita Drive

149 East Marguerita Drive · No Longer Available
Location

149 East Marguerita Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Terrace-Bellaire

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wide open space, a happy new YOU who will live in this lovely house, This is the house you will fall in love with first sight. Everyone who has seen it has loved it since beginning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 149 E Marguerita Drive have any available units?
149 E Marguerita Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 149 E Marguerita Drive currently offering any rent specials?
149 E Marguerita Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 E Marguerita Drive pet-friendly?
No, 149 E Marguerita Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 149 E Marguerita Drive offer parking?
Yes, 149 E Marguerita Drive offers parking.
Does 149 E Marguerita Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 149 E Marguerita Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 E Marguerita Drive have a pool?
No, 149 E Marguerita Drive does not have a pool.
Does 149 E Marguerita Drive have accessible units?
No, 149 E Marguerita Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 149 E Marguerita Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 149 E Marguerita Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 149 E Marguerita Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 149 E Marguerita Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

