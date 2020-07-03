All apartments in Garland
Garland, TX
1418 Meandering Way
Last updated October 27 2019 at 10:39 PM

1418 Meandering Way

1418 Meandering Way · No Longer Available
Location

1418 Meandering Way, Garland, TX 75040
Carriagehouse

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully renovated, spacious, and clean home in well-established Garland neighborhood. Located in Pleasant Valley Estates with 1,633 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living area with fireplace, formal dining, kitchen with granite counter tops, deck, fenced yard, and garage parking. Also includes new laminate wood flooring throughout, updated bathrooms, stainless steel range, dishwasher, washer and dryer connection, new central AC, and ceiling fans. Easy access to nearby Firewheel Town Center including shopping, dining, parks, transportation and 161 Bush tollway. Strong income and credit only please. Great place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1418 Meandering Way have any available units?
1418 Meandering Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1418 Meandering Way have?
Some of 1418 Meandering Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1418 Meandering Way currently offering any rent specials?
1418 Meandering Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1418 Meandering Way pet-friendly?
No, 1418 Meandering Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 1418 Meandering Way offer parking?
Yes, 1418 Meandering Way offers parking.
Does 1418 Meandering Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1418 Meandering Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1418 Meandering Way have a pool?
No, 1418 Meandering Way does not have a pool.
Does 1418 Meandering Way have accessible units?
No, 1418 Meandering Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1418 Meandering Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1418 Meandering Way has units with dishwashers.

