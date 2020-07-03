1418 Meandering Way

Amenities
Beautifully renovated, spacious, and clean home in well-established Garland neighborhood. Located in Pleasant Valley Estates with 1,633 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living area with fireplace, formal dining, kitchen with granite counter tops, deck, fenced yard, and garage parking. Also includes new laminate wood flooring throughout, updated bathrooms, stainless steel range, dishwasher, washer and dryer connection, new central AC, and ceiling fans. Easy access to nearby Firewheel Town Center including shopping, dining, parks, transportation and 161 Bush tollway. Strong income and credit only please. Great place to call home.