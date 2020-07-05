1418 Deville Cir

Amenities

Adorable property with great floor plan. Neutral paint tones throughout give the home a fresh and vibrant feel. Kitchen boasts ample counter space, bar seating, gas cook top and maple cabinets accented by black appliances. Spacious formal dining area just off the main entry and a cozy living room with gas fireplace. Over sized master suite includes double sinks, garden tub and walk in closets. Fenced yard with side patio.**pets case by case** $250 pet deposit & $100 non refundable pet processing fee per pet**$200 lease coordination fee due at lease signing.