1408 Melody Lane
Last updated January 7 2020 at 9:06 PM

1408 Melody Lane

1408 Melody Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1408 Melody Lane, Garland, TX 75042
Williams

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome Home! Open, Light, & Bright! Ultra hard to find 4 bed 2.1 bath with oversized 2 car garage and tranquil fenced in yard+outdoor covered porch--RECENTLY UPDATED with curb appeal. New updated hardwoods in the majority of the common areas including kitchen and master retreat. New carpet in secondary bedrooms. Designer chosen light fixtures, recessed lighting, & fresh paint throughout. Stainless refrigerator & double built-in oven! Family room opens to family room with oceans of light & windows. Super convenient location on quiet street with mature trees. Must see and ready for MOVE-IN. Come see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1408 Melody Lane have any available units?
1408 Melody Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1408 Melody Lane have?
Some of 1408 Melody Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1408 Melody Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1408 Melody Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1408 Melody Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1408 Melody Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 1408 Melody Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1408 Melody Lane offers parking.
Does 1408 Melody Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1408 Melody Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1408 Melody Lane have a pool?
No, 1408 Melody Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1408 Melody Lane have accessible units?
No, 1408 Melody Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1408 Melody Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1408 Melody Lane has units with dishwashers.

