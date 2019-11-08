1408 Melody Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome Home! Open, Light, & Bright! Ultra hard to find 4 bed 2.1 bath with oversized 2 car garage and tranquil fenced in yard+outdoor covered porch--RECENTLY UPDATED with curb appeal. New updated hardwoods in the majority of the common areas including kitchen and master retreat. New carpet in secondary bedrooms. Designer chosen light fixtures, recessed lighting, & fresh paint throughout. Stainless refrigerator & double built-in oven! Family room opens to family room with oceans of light & windows. Super convenient location on quiet street with mature trees. Must see and ready for MOVE-IN. Come see!