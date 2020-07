Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities parking garage

Conveniently located near George Bush and 78, Fireweel Golf Course, and mall. Lots of places to go eat and have fun. Just painted, tile in wet areas. 4 bedroom, large living room. 2 of the secondary bedrooms have walking closets. Master has very large walking closet and bath. Quiet Neighborhood. Good Schools.