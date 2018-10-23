1314 Creekwood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace bbq/grill oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Designed by the original owner, an architect, this beautiful, awesome custom-quality built home on a large creek lot in upscale neighborhood and surrounded by mature trees is conveniently located 2 minutes to 190 and shops. Relax or entertain in the large wooden deck that spans the entire width of the back of the house. The two story wall of windows to the creek and backyard is a MUST SEE. Study on the first floor with built in bed can be a 4th bedroom. Neighborhood offers all custom homes, mature trees and great neighbors. HOA fee included. Please do not open bedroom with sign DO NOT OPEN.