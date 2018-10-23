All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 1314 Creekwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
1314 Creekwood Drive
Last updated March 16 2019 at 9:37 PM

1314 Creekwood Drive

1314 Creekwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1314 Creekwood Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Stoney Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Designed by the original owner, an architect, this beautiful, awesome custom-quality built home on a large creek lot in upscale neighborhood and surrounded by mature trees is conveniently located 2 minutes to 190 and shops. Relax or entertain in the large wooden deck that spans the entire width of the back of the house. The two story wall of windows to the creek and backyard is a MUST SEE. Study on the first floor with built in bed can be a 4th bedroom. Neighborhood offers all custom homes, mature trees and great neighbors. HOA fee included. Please do not open bedroom with sign DO NOT OPEN.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1314 Creekwood Drive have any available units?
1314 Creekwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1314 Creekwood Drive have?
Some of 1314 Creekwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1314 Creekwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1314 Creekwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1314 Creekwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1314 Creekwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 1314 Creekwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1314 Creekwood Drive offers parking.
Does 1314 Creekwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1314 Creekwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1314 Creekwood Drive have a pool?
No, 1314 Creekwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1314 Creekwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1314 Creekwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1314 Creekwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1314 Creekwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Garland Gardens
245 South Barnes Drive
Garland, TX 75042
Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments
6202 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Center
250 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Broadway
5118 Broadway Blvd
Garland, TX 75043
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Station
351 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Country Club Condos
1701 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
Amberly Village
2735 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District