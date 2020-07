Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities media room

NO SHOWINGS UNTIL NEXT NOTICE. Move in ready home 3 bdrm 2 bath with an EXTRA large room. It would make a great LARGE bdrm or media room. Updates include fresh paint, new carpet throughout the bedrooms, new Lamite wood flooring, granite counter-tops. Both bathrooms have been remodeled. Great back yard and a deck to have entertainment. More Pictures during the week.