Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This cozy home features granite counter tops, updated appliances in the kitchen, and Freshly painted walls. It also has tile throughout whole house and a spacious backyard. Only seconds away from the beautiful James Park. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.