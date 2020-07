Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace game room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking

Spacious home with vinyl wood planks through kitchen and living areas. Features a large den with fireplace, nice sized kitchen with attached breakfast area, separate shower and tub in master, game room with half bath and large fenced yard. Covered back porch for entertaining. Easy access to freeways, shopping and entertainment. There is a $75 administration fee due upon approval and execution of lease.