Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:00 AM

Station House

4141 Frisco Green Ave · (205) 831-4756
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4141 Frisco Green Ave, Frisco, TX 75034

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 249 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,285

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 623 sqft

Unit 260 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,380

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 688 sqft

Unit 160 · Avail. now

$1,380

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 688 sqft

See 22+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 368 · Avail. now

$1,859

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1112 sqft

Unit 137 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,959

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1091 sqft

Unit 431 · Avail. now

$1,959

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1091 sqft

See 13+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Station House.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
car charging
cc payments
conference room
courtyard
e-payments
game room
guest parking
guest suite
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
pool table
sauna
shuffle board
smoke-free community
trash valet
yoga
Station House is Frisco's newest and most luxurious urban living apartment home community and is part of Frisco Station, a 240-acre master-planned, mixed-use district with corporate office and hotel facilities, planned restaurant, entertainment and amenities and 30 acres of parks and open space. Situated immediately adjacent to The Star in Frisco and walkable to over 30 restaurants and shops in the Star's Entertainment District, Station House's location is recognized as the most dynamic and walkable luxury apartment community in Frisco. The convenient location near the intersection of the Dallas North Tollway and the Sam Rayburn Tollway puts Station House within minutes of numerous major employment centers like Hall Office Park, Legacy and Legacy West, Granite Park and many others making your commute easier than ever. With luxurious apartment home interiors and unparalleled community amenities Station House sets a new bar for today's lifestyle living. Visit Station House today to find the perfect blend of location, convenience and luxury and see why Station House is considered the best new apartment community in Frisco and Plano.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $150 (studio, 1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedrooms
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $400
rent: $25
Cats
deposit: $200
fee: $400
rent: $25
Parking Details: Garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Station House have any available units?
Station House has 41 units available starting at $1,285 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does Station House have?
Some of Station House's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Station House currently offering any rent specials?
Station House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Station House pet-friendly?
Yes, Station House is pet friendly.
Does Station House offer parking?
Yes, Station House offers parking.
Does Station House have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Station House offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Station House have a pool?
Yes, Station House has a pool.
Does Station House have accessible units?
Yes, Station House has accessible units.
Does Station House have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Station House has units with dishwashers.
