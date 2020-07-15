Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage car charging cc payments conference room courtyard e-payments game room guest parking guest suite internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving pool table sauna shuffle board smoke-free community trash valet yoga

Station House is Frisco's newest and most luxurious urban living apartment home community and is part of Frisco Station, a 240-acre master-planned, mixed-use district with corporate office and hotel facilities, planned restaurant, entertainment and amenities and 30 acres of parks and open space. Situated immediately adjacent to The Star in Frisco and walkable to over 30 restaurants and shops in the Star's Entertainment District, Station House's location is recognized as the most dynamic and walkable luxury apartment community in Frisco. The convenient location near the intersection of the Dallas North Tollway and the Sam Rayburn Tollway puts Station House within minutes of numerous major employment centers like Hall Office Park, Legacy and Legacy West, Granite Park and many others making your commute easier than ever. With luxurious apartment home interiors and unparalleled community amenities Station House sets a new bar for today's lifestyle living. Visit Station House today to find the perfect blend of location, convenience and luxury and see why Station House is considered the best new apartment community in Frisco and Plano.