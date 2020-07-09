All apartments in Frisco
9997 Fleetwood Dr

9997 Fleetwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9997 Fleetwood Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Vacant and ready for immediate move-in. Spectacular home on a quiet corner lot offering a Community Pool and an upstairs Game Room. Freshly painted and new carpet (2020). This high demand, two-story townhouse with both bedrooms downstairs is perfectly located close to Stonebriar Mall, Highway 121, Tollway, and just 3 blocks from the park. Modern and time-saver kitchen with 42" cabinets, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and Granite countertops. The spacious and secluded master suite has dual sinks in the bathroom with garden tub, separate shower, and a large walk-in closet. Other features include hardwood flooring in the family and dining room, ceramic tile flooring in all wet areas, a fenced-in backyard, and a 2 car garage. Front yard landscaping maintained by HOA. Pets are conditional upon owner's approval.
**Lessee to verify all information

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9997 Fleetwood Dr have any available units?
9997 Fleetwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9997 Fleetwood Dr have?
Some of 9997 Fleetwood Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9997 Fleetwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9997 Fleetwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9997 Fleetwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9997 Fleetwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9997 Fleetwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9997 Fleetwood Dr offers parking.
Does 9997 Fleetwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9997 Fleetwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9997 Fleetwood Dr have a pool?
Yes, 9997 Fleetwood Dr has a pool.
Does 9997 Fleetwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 9997 Fleetwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9997 Fleetwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9997 Fleetwood Dr has units with dishwashers.

