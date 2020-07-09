9997 Fleetwood Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking playground pool garage

Vacant and ready for immediate move-in. Spectacular home on a quiet corner lot offering a Community Pool and an upstairs Game Room. Freshly painted and new carpet (2020). This high demand, two-story townhouse with both bedrooms downstairs is perfectly located close to Stonebriar Mall, Highway 121, Tollway, and just 3 blocks from the park. Modern and time-saver kitchen with 42" cabinets, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and Granite countertops. The spacious and secluded master suite has dual sinks in the bathroom with garden tub, separate shower, and a large walk-in closet. Other features include hardwood flooring in the family and dining room, ceramic tile flooring in all wet areas, a fenced-in backyard, and a 2 car garage. Front yard landscaping maintained by HOA. Pets are conditional upon owner's approval.

**Lessee to verify all information