Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

This beautiful home with great curb appeal includes FULL YARD CARE! Located in The Trails it's an easy walk to top rated schools, community pools, tennis courts, and golf course. The rotunda foyer leads to an open floor plan and large study. Master bath has separate vanities, shower, and garden tub. The spacious kitchen is open to the family room. Call 972-896-6043.