Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
9963 Slick Rock Trail
Last updated May 9 2019 at 2:26 AM

9963 Slick Rock Trail

9963 Slick Rock Trail · No Longer Available
Location

9963 Slick Rock Trail, Frisco, TX 75033
The Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Excellent home in the Trails Subdivision. Walk to Golf course! Lots of updates! Speakers throughout the house and backyard makes this home ideal for entertaining. Elegant entry way with hardwood floors in first floor. Large office with French doors. Spacious dinning and living area with fireplace and wall to wall windows. Living is open to great kitchen with new tile floors and SS appliances, breakfast nook and built-in desk with lots of counter space and storage. Master suite with walk-in closet, double sink, garden tub and separate shower. All bedrooms are very spacious. Huge backyard with access to jogging trails. Enjoy the Community pool, golf and walking trails. Quiet neighborhood. Pets are case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9963 Slick Rock Trail have any available units?
9963 Slick Rock Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9963 Slick Rock Trail have?
Some of 9963 Slick Rock Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9963 Slick Rock Trail currently offering any rent specials?
9963 Slick Rock Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9963 Slick Rock Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 9963 Slick Rock Trail is pet friendly.
Does 9963 Slick Rock Trail offer parking?
Yes, 9963 Slick Rock Trail offers parking.
Does 9963 Slick Rock Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9963 Slick Rock Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9963 Slick Rock Trail have a pool?
Yes, 9963 Slick Rock Trail has a pool.
Does 9963 Slick Rock Trail have accessible units?
No, 9963 Slick Rock Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 9963 Slick Rock Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9963 Slick Rock Trail has units with dishwashers.

