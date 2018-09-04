9963 Slick Rock Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Excellent home in the Trails Subdivision. Walk to Golf course! Lots of updates! Speakers throughout the house and backyard makes this home ideal for entertaining. Elegant entry way with hardwood floors in first floor. Large office with French doors. Spacious dinning and living area with fireplace and wall to wall windows. Living is open to great kitchen with new tile floors and SS appliances, breakfast nook and built-in desk with lots of counter space and storage. Master suite with walk-in closet, double sink, garden tub and separate shower. All bedrooms are very spacious. Huge backyard with access to jogging trails. Enjoy the Community pool, golf and walking trails. Quiet neighborhood. Pets are case by case.