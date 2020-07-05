All apartments in Frisco
9960 Wyndbrook Drive
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:33 AM

9960 Wyndbrook Drive

9960 Wyndbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9960 Wyndbrook Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Excellent FRISCO ISD! Walking distance to TOP-RATED Christie Elementary School!! Centrally located - minutes from Preston and Main. Well maintained home, large yard, 4 bed 2 bath 2 car garage, home. Split master with 2 walk-in closets. BEAUTIFUL Skylight giving plenty of natural light! Bright and open floor-plan! MUST SEE!! Below market value at $1850 per month... HOA fee is included in rent. This one will go fast! New carpet June 1st, 2019. PETS ARE CASE BY CASE AND HAVE TO BE APPROVED BY LANDLORD

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

