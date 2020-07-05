9960 Wyndbrook Drive

Amenities
Excellent FRISCO ISD! Walking distance to TOP-RATED Christie Elementary School!! Centrally located - minutes from Preston and Main. Well maintained home, large yard, 4 bed 2 bath 2 car garage, home. Split master with 2 walk-in closets. BEAUTIFUL Skylight giving plenty of natural light! Bright and open floor-plan! MUST SEE!! Below market value at $1850 per month... HOA fee is included in rent. This one will go fast! New carpet June 1st, 2019. PETS ARE CASE BY CASE AND HAVE TO BE APPROVED BY LANDLORD