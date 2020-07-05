9960 Williford Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground

Beautiful home secluded on a cul-de-sac that backs to park. Updated 3-2-2 with wood floors, plenty of windows that gives a bright atmosphere throughout. U-shape kitchen offers granite counter tops, SS appliances, & breakfast bar. Breakfast area opens to the family room and overlooks the huge backyard that has a gate to the park. Park includes walking trails, basketball court, spacious play area with playground. Master bedroom features twin dormers that offer added space and plenty of daylight. A security system includes a storage shed.