9939 Cambridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

*SHOWINGS ALLOWED STARTING JULY 03*

STUNNING HOME combining elegance and functionality!! Kitchen boasts loads of Crisp white cabinets, that contrast beautifully w dark granite counter tops and tile flooring. Eat in area has window seat perfect for daydreaming, reading, lounging. Indulge in the offerings of the master bath: dual sinks, JETTED TUB, separate shower, separate WC, and walk in closet. Living area provides built in cabinets and shelving, and gas fireplace surrounded by tile! Designer touches include crown molding, chair railing, wainscoting and more!!! Everything flows perfectly! Covered patio (with fan) is laid with tile. Great space for quiet moments, play or entertaining! Won't Last Long!!