Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Beautiful Frisco home has just been completely updated with brand NEW paint, Blinds and Lighting and re-stained fence. The home is equipped with an outdoor open-air gas fire pit and outdoor surround sound wiring. It also features a 10 feet Cedar fence and Oversized driveway with room for boat or trailer. Lovely quiet neighborhood. Application Fee $50 each adult.