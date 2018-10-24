9912 Wyndbrook Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

A very clean and very well maintained house with 4 beds,2 livings and 2 dinings is full of upgrades: 1 year old new gas cooktop, beautiful wood floor, granite countertop, crown moldings,recently installed roof and carpet,newer microwave and interior paint, covered patio, beautiful landscaping,board to board upgraded fence, garage with finished floor and more...Very open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Skylight in kitchen brings in natural light to the house. Frisco ISD! Easy access to highways and main roads! Close to restaurants, grocery stores and shopping malls! Such an amazing house in such a great condition at such a great location is ready for you!!! Hurry, this will not last long!And you will love it!