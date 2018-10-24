All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 9912 Wyndbrook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
9912 Wyndbrook Drive
Last updated May 18 2019 at 1:59 AM

9912 Wyndbrook Drive

9912 Wyndbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9912 Wyndbrook Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A very clean and very well maintained house with 4 beds,2 livings and 2 dinings is full of upgrades: 1 year old new gas cooktop, beautiful wood floor, granite countertop, crown moldings,recently installed roof and carpet,newer microwave and interior paint, covered patio, beautiful landscaping,board to board upgraded fence, garage with finished floor and more...Very open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Skylight in kitchen brings in natural light to the house. Frisco ISD! Easy access to highways and main roads! Close to restaurants, grocery stores and shopping malls! Such an amazing house in such a great condition at such a great location is ready for you!!! Hurry, this will not last long!And you will love it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9912 Wyndbrook Drive have any available units?
9912 Wyndbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9912 Wyndbrook Drive have?
Some of 9912 Wyndbrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9912 Wyndbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9912 Wyndbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9912 Wyndbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9912 Wyndbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 9912 Wyndbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9912 Wyndbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 9912 Wyndbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9912 Wyndbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9912 Wyndbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 9912 Wyndbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9912 Wyndbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 9912 Wyndbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9912 Wyndbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9912 Wyndbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Domain at the Gate
6688 John Hickman Parkway
Frisco, TX 75035
The Edison at Frisco
8811 Eldorado Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Residences at Starwood
6595 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Capitol at Stonebriar
9600 Gaylord Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Olympus Boulevard
6255 Frisco Square Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco at Main
1801 McCord Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District