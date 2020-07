Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Great location! Luxury townhome in sought after Tuscany Square where schools are superb, access to highways is great and fantastic restaurants nearby. Upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, black appliances, moen fixtures, laminate wood flooring in family room downstairs, master is downstairs with 2 bedrooms upstairs (1 bedroom upstairs could be another master as it is very large), 2 living rooms upstairs, backyard is fenced and perfect for pets or a garden. Vacant and ready now!