9809 Shelby Place

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities

This Beautiful 4-2-2 home located in Frisco, TX is move in ready. Living room features laminate flooring & a beautiful fireplace with cast stone mantle. Kitchen features lightly stained cabinets, neutral colored counter tops and a large pantry. Spacious master bedroom with ceiling fan and the master bathroom has a double sink vanity, and large tile shower. this home has a formal living and dinning as well as a large covered back patio. New AC, roof and CFL bulbs throughout will ensure lower electric bills. Call today to schedule a showing! For FAQ's and online application