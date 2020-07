Amenities

granite counters dishwasher new construction garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave Property Amenities parking garage new construction

** Tenant Occupied - Available from August 1st - Please schedule an appointment **

BEAUTIFUL AND WELL MAINTAINED HOUSE IN FRISCO ISD. GREAT LOCATION AT JUST MINUTES FROM TX-121 AND ALL OF THE GREAT SHOPPING IN FRISCO. 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHROOMS, 1 STUDY OR 4TH BEDROOM. LARGE FAMILY ROOM AMD KITCHEN WITH ISLAND AND BREAKFAST BAR.GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN THE KITCHEN. SOLID WOOD HICKORY HAND SCRAPED FLOOR THROUGH OUT THE HOUSE. MASTER SUITE HAS DUAL SINKS, GARDEN TUB AND WALK-IN SHOWER.