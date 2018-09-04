All apartments in Frisco
Last updated November 17 2019 at 5:39 AM

9737 Robinwoods Drive

9737 Robinwoods Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9737 Robinwoods Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful home in Prosper ISD. Functional one and half story including well-appointed master with spacious master bath featuring separate vanities, walk-in closet. Formal dinning room, study with French doors, and two more bed rooms on the first floor. Kitchen open concept living & breakfast nook, granite counters, stainless-steel appliance with refrigerator, large island, large pantry, wood floors, mudroom. On the second floor, a perfect guest room with private bath, spacious game room. Large grassy area in backyard, covered patio. Security & sprinkler systems. Community offers 2 pools, playgrounds, trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9737 Robinwoods Drive have any available units?
9737 Robinwoods Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9737 Robinwoods Drive have?
Some of 9737 Robinwoods Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9737 Robinwoods Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9737 Robinwoods Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9737 Robinwoods Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9737 Robinwoods Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 9737 Robinwoods Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9737 Robinwoods Drive offers parking.
Does 9737 Robinwoods Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9737 Robinwoods Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9737 Robinwoods Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9737 Robinwoods Drive has a pool.
Does 9737 Robinwoods Drive have accessible units?
No, 9737 Robinwoods Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9737 Robinwoods Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9737 Robinwoods Drive has units with dishwashers.

