9737 Robinwoods Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage

Beautiful home in Prosper ISD. Functional one and half story including well-appointed master with spacious master bath featuring separate vanities, walk-in closet. Formal dinning room, study with French doors, and two more bed rooms on the first floor. Kitchen open concept living & breakfast nook, granite counters, stainless-steel appliance with refrigerator, large island, large pantry, wood floors, mudroom. On the second floor, a perfect guest room with private bath, spacious game room. Large grassy area in backyard, covered patio. Security & sprinkler systems. Community offers 2 pools, playgrounds, trails.