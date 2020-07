Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Nicely updated 2 bedroom 2 bath half duplex floor plan with lots of natural light and a large, private backyard to unwind in. Fresh paint in all rooms. New Carpet in both bedrooms. High ceilings. 2 designated parking spots. Easy access to Preston Road and about 10 to 15 minutes' drive away from Downtown and both the Sam Rayburn and North Dallas Tollway. Feeds into the award winning FISD. Washer and dryer included.