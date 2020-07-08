All apartments in Frisco
9618 Shirland Lane
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:13 PM

9618 Shirland Lane

9618 Shirland Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9618 Shirland Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
4 bedroom, 2 Bath + half bath, Updates include granite counters in kitchen and bathrooms. Huge master suite with a nice size closet. Large kitchen and family room! High end washer dryer included! Some hardwood floors. Large back yard with a storage shed. 2 inch white blinds through-out. Very nice home in a fabulous Frisco neighborhood close to everything! Easy to get to Highway 121 SRT just half a mile away! Super location close to all shops and super Frisco schools! Available now for occupancy! Property has been sanitized.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9618 Shirland Lane have any available units?
9618 Shirland Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9618 Shirland Lane have?
Some of 9618 Shirland Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9618 Shirland Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9618 Shirland Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9618 Shirland Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9618 Shirland Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 9618 Shirland Lane offer parking?
No, 9618 Shirland Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9618 Shirland Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9618 Shirland Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9618 Shirland Lane have a pool?
No, 9618 Shirland Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9618 Shirland Lane have accessible units?
No, 9618 Shirland Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9618 Shirland Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9618 Shirland Lane has units with dishwashers.

