9618 Shirland Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities

4 bedroom, 2 Bath + half bath, Updates include granite counters in kitchen and bathrooms. Huge master suite with a nice size closet. Large kitchen and family room! High end washer dryer included! Some hardwood floors. Large back yard with a storage shed. 2 inch white blinds through-out. Very nice home in a fabulous Frisco neighborhood close to everything! Easy to get to Highway 121 SRT just half a mile away! Super location close to all shops and super Frisco schools! Available now for occupancy! Property has been sanitized.