9610 Shirland Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9610 Shirland Lane

9610 Shirland Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9610 Shirland Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Wonderful house located in the Prestmont Center of Frisco. Updated with engineered wood flooring, granite counter tops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances. High ceiling in the grand entry, open living area with kitchen, bay window in breakfast nook. 1 bedroom and a study downstairs. Large game room, master suite and 2 other bedrooms upstairs. Master bathroom with dual vanities, separate shower & jetted tub, walk-in closet with built-ins. Matured trees with flower bed in the backyard. Walking distance to 99 Ranch Market grocery store, 85 C bakery and many other restaurants. Minutes away from Stonebriar Mall with shopping, entertainment, and easy access to 121 and DNT. You don't want to miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9610 Shirland Lane have any available units?
9610 Shirland Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9610 Shirland Lane have?
Some of 9610 Shirland Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9610 Shirland Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9610 Shirland Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9610 Shirland Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9610 Shirland Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 9610 Shirland Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9610 Shirland Lane offers parking.
Does 9610 Shirland Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9610 Shirland Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9610 Shirland Lane have a pool?
No, 9610 Shirland Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9610 Shirland Lane have accessible units?
No, 9610 Shirland Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9610 Shirland Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9610 Shirland Lane has units with dishwashers.

