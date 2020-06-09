9610 Shirland Lane

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Wonderful house located in the Prestmont Center of Frisco. Updated with engineered wood flooring, granite counter tops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances. High ceiling in the grand entry, open living area with kitchen, bay window in breakfast nook. 1 bedroom and a study downstairs. Large game room, master suite and 2 other bedrooms upstairs. Master bathroom with dual vanities, separate shower & jetted tub, walk-in closet with built-ins. Matured trees with flower bed in the backyard. Walking distance to 99 Ranch Market grocery store, 85 C bakery and many other restaurants. Minutes away from Stonebriar Mall with shopping, entertainment, and easy access to 121 and DNT. You don't want to miss this one!