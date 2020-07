Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Three Bedroom, Two bath, Wood floors in the entry, halls, dining, family. Tile in kitchen, casual breakfast, and baths. Carpet in bedrooms, located in high desire Frisco neighborhood, near schools and park. Close to major highways and restaurants. Please verify all schools and room measurements.