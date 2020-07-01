All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 8986 Cantina Bay Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
8986 Cantina Bay Lane
Last updated April 30 2020 at 12:17 AM

8986 Cantina Bay Lane

8986 Cantina Bay Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8986 Cantina Bay Ln, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
NEW PATIO,PROFESSIONAL LANDSCAPING & FENCE BEING INSTALLED. Versatile Taft Street plan offers open living, w private sun room & study. Generous island kitchen offers expansive breakfast bar, quartz counter, bronze fixtures & amazing storage.Combined liv-din area w lots of light plus stylish trey ceil w crown molding. Another trey ceiling graces the master bed which has spacious walk-in closet, striking cabinetry, quartz counters, dual sinks, & large walk-in shower, all w bronze fixtures. Split bedrm arrangement offers private guest bedroom and full bath. Live in an amenity-rich 55+ Active Adult Community w 3 com centers, pools, recreation, walking trails & more. At least one resident mus be 55 or older.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8986 Cantina Bay Lane have any available units?
8986 Cantina Bay Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8986 Cantina Bay Lane have?
Some of 8986 Cantina Bay Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8986 Cantina Bay Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8986 Cantina Bay Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8986 Cantina Bay Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8986 Cantina Bay Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8986 Cantina Bay Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8986 Cantina Bay Lane offers parking.
Does 8986 Cantina Bay Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8986 Cantina Bay Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8986 Cantina Bay Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8986 Cantina Bay Lane has a pool.
Does 8986 Cantina Bay Lane have accessible units?
No, 8986 Cantina Bay Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8986 Cantina Bay Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8986 Cantina Bay Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Overlook by the Park
1750 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Carmichael
8787 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75033
Olympus Boulevard
6255 Frisco Square Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Lebanon Ridge Apartments
2355 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
AMLI Frisco Crossing
7255 Texas Rangers Dr
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District