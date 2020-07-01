8986 Cantina Bay Lane

Amenities

NEW PATIO,PROFESSIONAL LANDSCAPING & FENCE BEING INSTALLED. Versatile Taft Street plan offers open living, w private sun room & study. Generous island kitchen offers expansive breakfast bar, quartz counter, bronze fixtures & amazing storage.Combined liv-din area w lots of light plus stylish trey ceil w crown molding. Another trey ceiling graces the master bed which has spacious walk-in closet, striking cabinetry, quartz counters, dual sinks, & large walk-in shower, all w bronze fixtures. Split bedrm arrangement offers private guest bedroom and full bath. Live in an amenity-rich 55+ Active Adult Community w 3 com centers, pools, recreation, walking trails & more. At least one resident mus be 55 or older.