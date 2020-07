Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Excellent 4 bedroom 3 bath home on a sought after area of Frisco. There is great flooring throughout. Great kitchen , with stainless steal appliances. Full size Washer and Dryer included Great bedrooms and bathrooms. Two car garage and nice yard. Pets are allowed, dogs must be 30lbs and under. The max pets allowed is two.