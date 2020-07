Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Freshly painted,well kept, spacious single story,3 bedroom 2 full bath property, nestled in a quiet neighborhood in coveted Frisco school ISD. Brand new roof, tiled floor for easy maintenance, granite countertop in Kitchen and an over size yard with covered patio for entertainment. Fridge included in the lease. Convenietly located near the intersection of Preston and Main, close to shopping center, entertainment, and restaurants.