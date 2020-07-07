All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 8511 Cripple Creek.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
8511 Cripple Creek
Last updated June 26 2019 at 2:04 PM

8511 Cripple Creek

8511 Cripple Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8511 Cripple Creek Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Single story Family home in Central Frisco. Minutes to several grocery stores, Stonebriar Mall, restaurants, 121 Sam Rayburn Tollway, and Dallas North Tollway! Home features Hardwood flooring in dining room, family room and hall, newly installed luxury Vinyle floor in all bedrooms, large master suite with garden tub & separate shower and vanities, wood burning fireplace with mantle, large laundry room, tile in kitchen with granite countertops and breakfast nook, ceiling fans throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8511 Cripple Creek have any available units?
8511 Cripple Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8511 Cripple Creek have?
Some of 8511 Cripple Creek's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8511 Cripple Creek currently offering any rent specials?
8511 Cripple Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8511 Cripple Creek pet-friendly?
No, 8511 Cripple Creek is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8511 Cripple Creek offer parking?
Yes, 8511 Cripple Creek offers parking.
Does 8511 Cripple Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8511 Cripple Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8511 Cripple Creek have a pool?
No, 8511 Cripple Creek does not have a pool.
Does 8511 Cripple Creek have accessible units?
No, 8511 Cripple Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 8511 Cripple Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8511 Cripple Creek has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kathryn
4255 Cotton Gin Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Domain at the Gate
6688 John Hickman Parkway
Frisco, TX 75035
Cortland Preston North
9440 Stratton Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
Republic House at Frisco Bridges
8568 Warren Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Capitol at Stonebriar
9600 Gaylord Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Newman Village
4444 Felix Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Echelon at The Summit
3033 Ohio Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District