8511 Cripple Creek

Single story Family home in Central Frisco. Minutes to several grocery stores, Stonebriar Mall, restaurants, 121 Sam Rayburn Tollway, and Dallas North Tollway! Home features Hardwood flooring in dining room, family room and hall, newly installed luxury Vinyle floor in all bedrooms, large master suite with garden tub & separate shower and vanities, wood burning fireplace with mantle, large laundry room, tile in kitchen with granite countertops and breakfast nook, ceiling fans throughout.