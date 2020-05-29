All apartments in Frisco
8505 Olivia Street
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:21 AM

8505 Olivia Street

8505 Olivia Street · No Longer Available
Location

8505 Olivia Street, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful, updated home in great Frisco location off Hillcrest. Hardwood floors throughout. Neutral paint, upgraded light fixtures. Kitchen features upgraded cabinetry, granite countertops, island, stainless appliances, and built in wine cooler. Light and bright family room with upgraded fireplace. Elegant powder bath has furniture style sink. Large master walk in closet. Large upstairs living area is wired for flat screen and has tray ceiling with fan. Wonderful extended back yard patio. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8505 Olivia Street have any available units?
8505 Olivia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8505 Olivia Street have?
Some of 8505 Olivia Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8505 Olivia Street currently offering any rent specials?
8505 Olivia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8505 Olivia Street pet-friendly?
No, 8505 Olivia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8505 Olivia Street offer parking?
No, 8505 Olivia Street does not offer parking.
Does 8505 Olivia Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8505 Olivia Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8505 Olivia Street have a pool?
No, 8505 Olivia Street does not have a pool.
Does 8505 Olivia Street have accessible units?
No, 8505 Olivia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8505 Olivia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8505 Olivia Street has units with dishwashers.

