8505 Olivia Street

Beautiful, updated home in great Frisco location off Hillcrest. Hardwood floors throughout. Neutral paint, upgraded light fixtures. Kitchen features upgraded cabinetry, granite countertops, island, stainless appliances, and built in wine cooler. Light and bright family room with upgraded fireplace. Elegant powder bath has furniture style sink. Large master walk in closet. Large upstairs living area is wired for flat screen and has tray ceiling with fan. Wonderful extended back yard patio. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator included.