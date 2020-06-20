All apartments in Frisco
Frisco, TX
8454 Church Street
Last updated September 27 2019 at 10:38 PM

8454 Church Street

8454 Church St · No Longer Available
Location

8454 Church St, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
media room
new construction
New construction 2 Bedroom,2.5 bath in heart of Frisco with Frisco ISD. Upgrades include Wood Floors throughout except Bathrooms, Kitchen includes Quartz Counters, Stainless Appliances, Gas Cooktop , Master bath with Frameless Shower, Free Standing Tub, Wood Staircase, Chrome Fixtures,Open Floor plans, and Modern Fireplace. The shops, restaurants, movie theater, and events of Frisco Square are right out your doorstep. Convenient access to the DNT and Toyota Stadium that will be hosting the Frisco Bowl and home to the National Soccer Hall of Fame.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8454 Church Street have any available units?
8454 Church Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8454 Church Street have?
Some of 8454 Church Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8454 Church Street currently offering any rent specials?
8454 Church Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8454 Church Street pet-friendly?
No, 8454 Church Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8454 Church Street offer parking?
Yes, 8454 Church Street offers parking.
Does 8454 Church Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8454 Church Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8454 Church Street have a pool?
No, 8454 Church Street does not have a pool.
Does 8454 Church Street have accessible units?
No, 8454 Church Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8454 Church Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8454 Church Street has units with dishwashers.

