8454 Church Street

New construction 2 Bedroom,2.5 bath in heart of Frisco with Frisco ISD. Upgrades include Wood Floors throughout except Bathrooms, Kitchen includes Quartz Counters, Stainless Appliances, Gas Cooktop , Master bath with Frameless Shower, Free Standing Tub, Wood Staircase, Chrome Fixtures,Open Floor plans, and Modern Fireplace. The shops, restaurants, movie theater, and events of Frisco Square are right out your doorstep. Convenient access to the DNT and Toyota Stadium that will be hosting the Frisco Bowl and home to the National Soccer Hall of Fame.