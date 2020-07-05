8430 Church Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly new construction garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room new construction

Be The First. 3-2.5-2 New build is ready for you in the heart of the new Frisco Main Street area development. Walk to the library, restaurants, movie theater, city hall, etc. Features include hardwood flooring in all livings areas, ceramic tile in bathrooms, so no carpet! Corner unit with lots of light. Living, Dining Kitchen and half bath down stairs. Three bedrooms with two full baths and laundry upstairs. Master bath has large glass shower and modern tub with a huge walk in closet. Second and third bedrooms share a shower bath room, both with generous closets. Pets are considered on a case-by-case basis, under 40 lbs, and only one allowed.