All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 8430 Church Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
8430 Church Street
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:44 PM

8430 Church Street

8430 Church St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8430 Church St, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
new construction
Be The First. 3-2.5-2 New build is ready for you in the heart of the new Frisco Main Street area development. Walk to the library, restaurants, movie theater, city hall, etc. Features include hardwood flooring in all livings areas, ceramic tile in bathrooms, so no carpet! Corner unit with lots of light. Living, Dining Kitchen and half bath down stairs. Three bedrooms with two full baths and laundry upstairs. Master bath has large glass shower and modern tub with a huge walk in closet. Second and third bedrooms share a shower bath room, both with generous closets. Pets are considered on a case-by-case basis, under 40 lbs, and only one allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8430 Church Street have any available units?
8430 Church Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8430 Church Street have?
Some of 8430 Church Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8430 Church Street currently offering any rent specials?
8430 Church Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8430 Church Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8430 Church Street is pet friendly.
Does 8430 Church Street offer parking?
Yes, 8430 Church Street offers parking.
Does 8430 Church Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8430 Church Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8430 Church Street have a pool?
No, 8430 Church Street does not have a pool.
Does 8430 Church Street have accessible units?
No, 8430 Church Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8430 Church Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8430 Church Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI at the Ballpark
7755 John Q Hammons Dr.
Frisco, TX 75034
Overlook by the Park
1750 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
The Edison at Frisco
8811 Eldorado Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Lebanon Ridge Apartments
2355 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Plaza At Frisco Square
8843 Coleman Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Stonebriar
5250 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Legends at Legacy
3700 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District