8415 Nicholson Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful home in Prime West Frisco Location, close to shopping, sports venues & restaurants. If having easy access to the tollway is a must well this home is just 5 minutes to the Dallas North Tollway and 10 minutes to Ford Center at the Star. This home is in the well-regarded FISD. 4 bedrooms with spacious closets, master suite on the 1st floor and 3 bedrooms up, office, formal dining and breakfast nook, large kitchen, granite countertops, gas cooktop, white cabinets, huge playroom on the 2nd floors. The patio can accommodate a grill with room to spare; backyard has enough space for play, garden, and pets.