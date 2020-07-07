All apartments in Frisco
Last updated August 9 2019 at 6:37 PM

8415 Nicholson Drive

8415 Nicholson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8415 Nicholson Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful home in Prime West Frisco Location, close to shopping, sports venues & restaurants. If having easy access to the tollway is a must well this home is just 5 minutes to the Dallas North Tollway and 10 minutes to Ford Center at the Star. This home is in the well-regarded FISD. 4 bedrooms with spacious closets, master suite on the 1st floor and 3 bedrooms up, office, formal dining and breakfast nook, large kitchen, granite countertops, gas cooktop, white cabinets, huge playroom on the 2nd floors. The patio can accommodate a grill with room to spare; backyard has enough space for play, garden, and pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8415 Nicholson Drive have any available units?
8415 Nicholson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8415 Nicholson Drive have?
Some of 8415 Nicholson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8415 Nicholson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8415 Nicholson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8415 Nicholson Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8415 Nicholson Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8415 Nicholson Drive offer parking?
No, 8415 Nicholson Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8415 Nicholson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8415 Nicholson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8415 Nicholson Drive have a pool?
No, 8415 Nicholson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8415 Nicholson Drive have accessible units?
No, 8415 Nicholson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8415 Nicholson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8415 Nicholson Drive has units with dishwashers.

