Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
8410 Stoneview Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

8410 Stoneview Drive

8410 Stoneview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8410 Stoneview Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home in Stonebrook Estates! A nice, friendly and quiet neighborhood in the highly desired Frisco ISD. Well-kept and clean, this property speaks for itself. Located between The North Dallas Tollway and Preston Rd. Conveniently close to everything! Stonebriar Mall, The Star, Restaurants, Grocers, and much more. Property Includes: -High Ceilings through Entire Floor Plan -Updated Light Fixtures -Updated Fireplace -New Blinds -Stainless Steel Appliances (includes refrigerator!) -Washer and Dryer can Stay! -Upgraded Guest Bathroom -New Concrete Patio in Backyard -Fresh Paint -Kitchen Table with 6 chairs and Leather Couches with Coffee Table available as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8410 Stoneview Drive have any available units?
8410 Stoneview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8410 Stoneview Drive have?
Some of 8410 Stoneview Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8410 Stoneview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8410 Stoneview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8410 Stoneview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8410 Stoneview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8410 Stoneview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8410 Stoneview Drive offers parking.
Does 8410 Stoneview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8410 Stoneview Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8410 Stoneview Drive have a pool?
No, 8410 Stoneview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8410 Stoneview Drive have accessible units?
No, 8410 Stoneview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8410 Stoneview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8410 Stoneview Drive has units with dishwashers.

