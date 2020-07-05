8410 Stoneview Drive

Amenities

Beautiful home in Stonebrook Estates! A nice, friendly and quiet neighborhood in the highly desired Frisco ISD. Well-kept and clean, this property speaks for itself. Located between The North Dallas Tollway and Preston Rd. Conveniently close to everything! Stonebriar Mall, The Star, Restaurants, Grocers, and much more. Property Includes: -High Ceilings through Entire Floor Plan -Updated Light Fixtures -Updated Fireplace -New Blinds -Stainless Steel Appliances (includes refrigerator!) -Washer and Dryer can Stay! -Upgraded Guest Bathroom -New Concrete Patio in Backyard -Fresh Paint -Kitchen Table with 6 chairs and Leather Couches with Coffee Table available as well.