Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:10 PM

8301 Emerald Glen Lane

8301 Emerald Glen Ln · No Longer Available
Location

8301 Emerald Glen Ln, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
This is a BEAUTIFUL HIGH END Remodel...Owners spared no expense!From beautiful new flooring throughout,NO CARPETING.new counters,backsplash +appliances.Remodeled master suite w barn door+seamless glass shower. Dual vanities,updated lighting...Master suite separated from secondary bedrooms.Huge backyard WITH IN GROUND POOL! New sod,fence and covered patio recently restrained.THIS IS A GORGEOUS HOME!Will not last.Fantastic family friendly community w playground,park,pool+more.Located right next to Warren Sports complex and park for biking,walking, fishing,volleyball +tennis+Full sports arena.Giant playground. Exemplary elementary school walking distance.Easy access to DNT,289,121 and 380. Buyer to verify all info

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8301 Emerald Glen Lane have any available units?
8301 Emerald Glen Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8301 Emerald Glen Lane have?
Some of 8301 Emerald Glen Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8301 Emerald Glen Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8301 Emerald Glen Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8301 Emerald Glen Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8301 Emerald Glen Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8301 Emerald Glen Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8301 Emerald Glen Lane offers parking.
Does 8301 Emerald Glen Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8301 Emerald Glen Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8301 Emerald Glen Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8301 Emerald Glen Lane has a pool.
Does 8301 Emerald Glen Lane have accessible units?
No, 8301 Emerald Glen Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8301 Emerald Glen Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8301 Emerald Glen Lane has units with dishwashers.

