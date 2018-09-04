8301 Emerald Glen Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool playground

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool tennis court volleyball court

This is a BEAUTIFUL HIGH END Remodel...Owners spared no expense!From beautiful new flooring throughout,NO CARPETING.new counters,backsplash +appliances.Remodeled master suite w barn door+seamless glass shower. Dual vanities,updated lighting...Master suite separated from secondary bedrooms.Huge backyard WITH IN GROUND POOL! New sod,fence and covered patio recently restrained.THIS IS A GORGEOUS HOME!Will not last.Fantastic family friendly community w playground,park,pool+more.Located right next to Warren Sports complex and park for biking,walking, fishing,volleyball +tennis+Full sports arena.Giant playground. Exemplary elementary school walking distance.Easy access to DNT,289,121 and 380. Buyer to verify all info