Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room

Beautiful, clean, and bright one and a half story home. Hardwood floors in majority of home with plantation shutters throughout. Beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances and gas cook top with granite counter tops. All bedrooms have walk-in closets and are split from master bedroom. Large Master bedroom with master bath and large walk-in closet. Game room upstairs and only one house away from park!