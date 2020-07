Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Ready to Move in Immediately 3 bedroom 2 bath house. Recently updated to ensure high standard of living for potential tenants. Cant ask for a better location. Conveniently located close to Stonebriar Mall, easy access to major freeways. Top rated school for those with children. Dont miss this out on this one of a kind property.